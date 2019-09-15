Martha Jo Furr Fisk, age 90, passed away from her earthly home, after a very short illness, and into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, while in the hospice wing of NMMC in Tupelo, MS. She was born at home on March 19, 1929 to William Buford and Jo Margaret Knox Furr in Pontotoc, MS. During her childhood, she took piano lessons from Miss. Vera Salmon, which ultimately led to her lifelong journey of performing on both piano and organ. At the age of 12, she had the opportunity to accompany Ms. Ruby Elzy on the piano. She enjoyed playing for the children during Vacation Bible School at her home church, Pontotoc First Baptist. While still a child, she acquired the nickname "Hop" because she would answer their home phone in the persona of Hedda Hopper, a popular gossip columnist during that time. After graduating from Pontotoc High School, Martha Jo attended the all-female college, Ward Belmont, for two years. She transferred to her beloved Ole Miss, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and accompanied the Ole Miss Men's Glee Club. While at Ole Miss she met her future husband, Dr. Ferris D. "Count" Fisk , and had the pleasure of being the Alpha Tau Omega Sweetheart her senior year. Following their marriage on September 19, 1950, Martha Jo taught public school music in Turrell, AR. Later, she enriched the lives of many students in Oxford and in Pontotoc, and blessed the lives of all she touched. One of her greatest delights, while living in Oxford was playing the organ at the Ole Miss Basketball games. She always played Archie Manning's favorite song, "Aquarius" and on a dare, played "Old McDonald Had a Farm" when the MS State Bulldogs came to town to play basketball. Her last service was at her church home, Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, where she played the organ and piano. She was a past member of the Pontotoc Hills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pontotoc Music Club. Along with her joy of playing the piano, she enjoyed gardening, telling jokes, and listening to Barry Manilow music. Martha Jo is survived by three daughters, Mary Margaret Grisham Ferguson (John), Michelle Fisk (Tony Bethune), and Melanie Fisk (Mike Ash); two granddaughters, Margaret "Maggie" Grisham Winter (Patrick) and Alise Ferguson Young (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Cole Grisham and Kensley Winter, and a great grandchild to which she was anxiously awaiting the arrival, Wayne Young. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 37 years. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Corley, Rev. Brad Hodges and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at First United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Chris Owens, Tony Bethune, Mike Ash, Stephen Donaldson, Mike Campbell and John Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cole Grisham, Ken Grisham and Wayne Mahon. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Avenue NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or at humanesociety.org. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
