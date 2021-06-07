Johnny Fitch, 56, passed away Saturday, June 05, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.

