Michael Fitts, 57, resident of Tupelo, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Private Family Graveside Service will be Friday, August 6 at Harmony Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Fitts was born February 26, 1964 in Indianola, MS and is the son of Yvonne Roberts Fitts and the late Carmon Fitts, Jr. He was a graduate of South Pontotoc High School and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. A Christian, Mr. Fitts served as United States Post Master for 20 years before retiring from the Shannon Post Office in May 2021. He will be remembered as a family man who loved cooking and the outdoors that included camping trips in Benton County. An avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed watching his favorite driver, Kyle Busch and also had an interest in Drag Racing. Memories will also continue to be shared by his wife, Donnie Pannell Fitts of Tupelo, one daughter, Ashley Baggett (Justin) of Oxford, four sons, Nathan Fitts (Katelyn) of Pontotoc, Coley Wommack (Christine) of Tiplersville, Torry Tucker and Jake Tucker, both of Mooreville, one sister, Sherryl Anderson (Ronnie) of Pontotoc, brother, Tommy Fitts of Saltillo and a grandson, Beau Baggett. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fitts family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.