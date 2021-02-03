Jerri Maria Fitzgerald, 54, passed away peacefully January 7, 2021 at her residence in Ripley following a brief illness. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ms. Fitzgerald was born February 26, 1966 to the late Jerry Fitzgerald and Sherlia Euttrell. She received her education from White Oak Public School System and was employed with North American Pipe until her retirement. A good christian lady who never met a stranger, Ms. Fitzgerald will be remembered for her love of nascar, her creative halloween decorations, and for her loving and caring heart towards everyone. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Joy Corrigan(Randy), three sons Argie Fitzgerald and Steven and Donald Waldon all of ripley, and 14 grandchildren. Shes proceeded in death by a daughter, Tabatha Corrigan and 4 grandchildren. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Ms. Fitzgerald's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
