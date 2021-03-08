Ray C. Fitzgerald, 99, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born in Union County March 2, 1922, to Rolfe C. and Lula Mae Watson Fitzgerald. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp. and retired from Action Lane Furniture. He was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served in many capacities over the years. Services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12 pm until start of service with Bro. Derick Finley and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. His grandsons will be pallbearers. He is survived by his wife of 78 1/2 years, Lucille Hamblin Fitzgerald, one brother, Stephen Fitzgerald, one daughter Sherran (Tommy) Whitten, two sons Lloyd (Gayle) Fitzgerald, Robert (Susan) Fitzgerald, nine grandchildren, Robin (Ginger) Whitten, Tonya Goudelock, John Robert Fitzgerald, Brian Fitzgerald, Angie Camp, Brad Jenkins, Bridget (Mark) Brown, Jamie Kincade, and Veronica (Derek) Keith, eighteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1438 CR107, New Albany, MS 38652 For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United Funeral Service will fly the United States Army Flag in honor of his service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.