Sadie Louise Fitzgerald, 2, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home. She was born March 20, 2017, to Kirstin Fitzgerald. She enjoyed music and loved her sister. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Chapman Church of Christ with Minister Mark Lindley and Minister James Pilgram officiating. Burial will be in Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. Services are the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her mother, Kirstin Fitzgerald; her twin sister, Sailor Fitzgerald; her brother, Tavin Fitzgerald; her grandparents, Tim Fitzgerald and Sharon Pannell; and great-grandparents, Louise Pannell, James Fitzgerald and Juanita Fitzgerald; godparents, Cody and Tiffany Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and church family that loved her so much. The family thanks Dr. Bolden, the staff at Magnolia Therapy and the staff at LeBonheur Children's Hospital for all that they have done. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
