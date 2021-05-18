Sarah Harris Fitzgerald, 84, went to her heavenly home Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born March 11, 1937 to Dennis C. Daniel and Lyllas Melissa Raby Daniel. Mrs. Sarah loved her family, she was an avid bowler, and she enjoyed sewing. She made many of her daughter's clothes when she was younger. She loved collecting cook books and was a member of Calvary Methodist Church. Mrs. Sarah was a joy to her family and will be greatly missed. Her service will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Visitation will be from 1pm till the start of the service at 3. Mrs. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Libby Medlock Hancock, two grandchildren; Robert Hancock (Jennifer) and Tracie Key (Jimi), and four great grandchildren; Jacob Hancock, Landon Hancock, Charley Dabney, and James Marc Key. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Marvin Fitzgerald, Ray Carter, and Junior Harris. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
