Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick was born in Pontotoc County Mississippi on February 8, 1957, the fourth of eight children of Mr. Leroy Wilson and Slettie B. (Fitzpatrick) Wilson. He professed his faith and hope in Christ at an early age and joined Friendship CME Church in Pontotoc MS. He later joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where he remained a devoted member serving as a deacon until his health failed. Billy Wayne loved outdoors and was crazy about hunting and fishing. He loved life and adored his family. He worked numerous years farming and was employed at Three Eagle Produce Inc. until his health declined and he retired. On September 23, 1995, he married Mildred Ann Williams. To this union they shared the blessings of 2 daughters and 1 son. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Nettie Wilson and Mahalia Foote, and a brother, John Howard Wilson. Billy Wayne was set free and departed this world to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. He leaves behind his loving memories of his loving wife Mildred Ann Fitzpatrick of Algoma, MS; two daughters Sherraonna Fitzpatrick, and April (Dell) Roberson of Pontotoc; 1 son Deary Fitzpatrick (Tonya); a special godson, Roger Wilson Jr. (Crystal Wilson), 1 brother, Leroy (Diane) Wilson; 3 sisters, Ruthie Standfield; Bessie (Will Foote) Wilson; and Rita Faye (Lawrence) Knox; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 1 dear sister-in-law, Ruthie Autry; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Service will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.