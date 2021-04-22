Brazil "JB" Fitzpatrick Jr, 69, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at his apartment in New Albany. Services will be on Monday April 26, 2021 11:00 a.m with viewing from 10:00 -11:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at west Grove M. B.Church Lexington, MS . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements .

