TIPPAH COUNTY -- Vonda Mae Popplewell Fizer, 77, FORMERLY OF BYHALIA, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at Diversicar Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, November 6 at 1 PM at Bernard Funeal Home in Russell Springs, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Popplewell Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.