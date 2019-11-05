On Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, Vonda Mae Popplewell Fizer, 77, resident of Tippah County and former resident of Byhalia, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Fizer will be at 1 PM Wednesday, November 6 at Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs, Kentucky with burial to follow in the Popplewell family cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Fizer was born April 1, 1942 in Russell County, KY and was one of 12 children born to the late Emmit and Maudie Johnson Popplewell. A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Fizer will be remembered for her love of the outside which included flowers and yardwork. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bernard Funeral Home. Her memories will be cherished by her husband, Charles Fizer of Byhalia, one daughter, Melissa Keckhaver (Darrell) of Annapolis, IN, one sister, Katie Hatfield (Jerry) of West Somerset, KY, three brothers, Marcel Popplewell of Russell Springs, KY, Darwin Popplewell of Nashville, IN and Thurman Popplewell of Columbus, IN, a step daughter, Karen Moulton of Shepherdsville, Ky, two grandchildren and her two pet canines, "Leroy" and "Allison". She was also preceded in death by seven brother and sisters. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Fizer's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
