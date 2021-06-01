Jimmy Todd Flaherty, 59, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 01, 2021. He enjoyed golfing, deer hunting and duck hunting. He was an employee of the carbide cutting tool division of Mitsubishi and he was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. A private celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melissa Barnett Flaherty of Baldwyn; mother, Charlotte Flaherty of Ecru; sons, Connor Flaherty (Montana) of Pratt and Collin Flaherty of Baldwyn; sister, Susan Scott "Scottie" Hancock (Cliff) of Pontotoc; brothers, Art Flaherty (Teri) and Justin Flaherty (Jenny) of Tupelo; mother-in-law, Janie Barnett of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

