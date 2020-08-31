Jimmy Flaherty, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at North Mississippi medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Houston, MS, he was the son of the late Earnest and Frances Finch Flaherty. Jimmy was blessed with three sons and a daughter. He loved his children and adored the grandchildren he was blessed with over his lifetime. Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working tirelessly on his farm. He liked watching football and spending time with his grandchildren. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Scottie Flaherty Hancock, Pontotoc; sons, Todd Flaherty, Baldwyn, Art Flaherty, Ecru, and Justin Flaherty, Beldon, MS; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Nell Ray. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Black Zion Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS, with Rev. Tim Murphy officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to your local church or charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com

