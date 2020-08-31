Jimmy Flaherty, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at North Mississippi medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Houston, MS, he was the son of the late Earnest and Frances Finch Flaherty. Jimmy was blessed with three sons and a daughter. He loved his children and adored the grandchildren he was blessed with over his lifetime. Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working tirelessly on his farm. He liked watching football and spending time with his grandchildren. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Scottie Flaherty Hancock, Pontotoc; sons, Todd Flaherty, Baldwyn, Art Flaherty, Ecru, and Justin Flaherty, Beldon, MS; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Nell Ray. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Black Zion Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS, with Rev. Tim Murphy officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to your local church or charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
83°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 6:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.