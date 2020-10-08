Elvin L. Flake went to his heavenly home in the loving care of Sanctuary Hospice House, surrounded by his family on October 7, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Shirley Mathews Flake; children: Ronald (Janet), Donald, Travis (Sarah), Glenda Flake Hill (Tom); ten grandchildren: Amber Hill, Alex Hill (Melissa), Anna Claire Flake White (Nathan), Ethan Flake (Caroline), Whit Flake, Roy Flake, Tyler Flake (Jessie), Jimmy Flake (Johnna), Lisa Phillips (Todd), Carl Breedlove; four step-children: David Mathews, Randy Mathews (Mary Ellen), Pam Mathews McCullough (Richard), Kevin Mathews, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Flake Thomas, Faye Flake Dawkins (Charles) and one brother Nowell Flake (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margie Ann Higginbotham Flake, his parents, William Earnest and Onie Conner Flake, and one brother-in-law Charles Thomas. Family graveside services were held October 8, 2020, in the Friendship Cemetery, Ecru, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
