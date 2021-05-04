Ricky Joe Flanagan, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at his home in Cairo. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Fairview Church of God. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

