Sherry Murray Flannigan, 70, resident of Ashland, departed this life, Monday, August 30, 2021 at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Flannigan will be at 11AM Friday, September 3 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will be at 3PM, Friday, September 3 at Elmwood Cemetery, in Memphis, Tn. Mrs. Flannigan was born September 8, 1950 in Memphis, Tn to the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth Murray. She was a graduate of the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the bond division of the 1st Horizon Mortgage Bank for 36 years before her retirement. Mrs. Flannigan took pride in studying the Bible, sharing her evangelistic work and hosted Archive Teaching on The Lamb Radio Station. Watching old movies and sharing time with family were some of her favorite past times. Visitation will be Friday, September 3, from 9AM until 11Am at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, Tn. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 32 years, Robert "Bob" Flannigan, one daughter, Stephanie Sonwineski (Bill) of Dumas, three sons, Timothy Robert Flannigan of Water Valley, Brett Alan Flannigan and Daniel Quinton of Ashland, two grandchildren, Lee Sonwineski (Eden) and Haillie Sonwineski, five great grandchildren, Aden, Lea, Chloe, Ryan and Jude. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Cody Sonwineski and Trey Sonwineski. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Flannigan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.