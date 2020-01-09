Dot Fleming at the young age of 59, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 09, 2020. She was born and raised in Dry Creek to Dennis and Inez Carpenter Criwsell. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of others. She devoted her whole life to her family and the Lord. She was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at East Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Terry Fleming; mother, Inez Criswell; children, April Johnson (Jason), Matt Fleming and Misty Fleming; grandchildren, Mason Johnson, Chandler Johnson, Maddi Fleming and Paden Fleming; brothers, Danny Criswell and Bruce Criswell; sisters, Judy Holley (Ronnie)and Jo Young (Jerry); brother-in-law, Robbie Fleming (Sheila), sister-in-law, Judy Brister (Larry) and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Criswell and mother-in-law, Lurie Fleming. Pallbearers will be Jerry Lee Fleming, Don Fleming, Jerry Young, Ronnie Holley, Bro. William Carpenter and Michael Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Fleming, and her grandsons, Mason Johnson, Chandler Johnson and Paden Fleming. Visitation will be at East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and one hour to the service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
