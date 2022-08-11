Dr. Eldridge Erastus Fleming was born September 19,1936 to Ervin Erastus Fleming and Hellon Ruth Palmer Fleming in Smithdale, MS. He was the oldest of six children. He attended public schools in several counties before graduating from Independence High School in southeast Franklin County in 1954. After attending Southwest Mississippi Junior College, he earned a BA degree from Mississippi College in 1958. He earned his BD degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri in 1962. He earned a Master's degree from Mississippi State University in 1971 majoring in sociology and minoring in educational psychology. This was followed by a PhD in educational psychology from the University of Mississippi. He became a licensed psychologist in1976. Eldridge committed his life to the Christian ministry at age 16 and pastored Spring Hill Baptist Church, Knoxville, MS at age 19. He served three pastorates in Southern Baptist churches. He married Martha Bounds on December 20,1957. They share three great children. He joined the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1962. He served several Christian churches including First Christian, Tupelo, MS. He married Martha Dupuy Wackerfuss on August 12, 1972. In 1985 he transferred his ministerial credentials to the United Methodist Church under the leadershipof Rev. Prentiss Gordon. He served a special appointment to the Region III Mental Health Center as a psychologist. He retired from the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church in June, 2000 as an elder but continued to do psychological examinations of candidates for the ministry in the UMC. Eldridge continued to be active in psychology, the church and the community. He was known to be proficient in five P's. These were preaching, psychology, piloting, plumbing and programming. He served as Chaplain in the Mississippi State Guard and as a pilot and Safety Officer in the Civil Air Patrol. In 2003-2004 he built a Sonex airplane with the help of friends and family. He flew it to the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI in 2005. He was a Certified Flight Instructor Instrument for single engine aircraft and had a multi-engine rating. Flying always brought him great joy. Eldridge is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Martha Dupuy Wackerfuss Fleming. He was father to three children; Susan Reid (Shay), Dr. Tim Fleming (Millie) and Patrick Fleming (Paula). He was stepfather to three; Pam Barnes (Talley), Barbara White (deceased) and Rick Wackerfuss (Toni). His siblings were Hiram Fleming (deceased), Joe Fleming, Lloyd Fleming, Eleanor Filbert and Johnny Fleming. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eldridge died peacefully at his home in Tupelo, MS on June 10, 2022. It was his wish to have his body donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to further medical science. The family would like to thank North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice and his sitters, Vonda Berry and Martha Tipton. Holland Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo at 2pm. A visitation will follow the service in the Gathering Room at First United Methodist.Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church missions. That address is PO Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802.
