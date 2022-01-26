Emma Garrett Fleming, 87, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Landmark Nursing & Rehab. She was born to Oscar Garrett and Myrtle Gross Garrett on November 23, 1934, in Commerce, Missouri. She retired from Marietta Manufacturing where she was a sewing machine operator. Emma loved to spend time with her family and working word searches. She loved to make people laugh. Emma loved her family, but more importantly she loved God. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services for Ms. Fleming will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. James Herman Gray will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sumner's Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Brad Mitchell (Brandy) of Corinth; daughters, Joyce Yates (Danny) of Corinth, Carolyn Gargus of Booneville, and Dena Ables (Richie) of Columbus, GA; brother, Sam Garrett of Missouri; sisters, Shirley Forrester of Paragould, AR, Margie Ryner of Tupelo, MS; grandsons, Brady Ables and Taylor Short; granddaughter, Pennie Mize (Craig) of Booneville, Renea Johnson (Damon) of Pisgah and Madi Mitchell; great-grandsons, Cody Mize, Evan Grose (Danielle), Ryan Grose (Maecie) and Chase Johnson; great-granddaughter, Kayla Greene (Eddie); 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Fleming; parents; daughter, Debbie Fleming Mitchell; eight brothers; three sisters; grandson, Chris Gargus and son-in-law, Terry Gargus. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Mitchell, Evan Grose, Eddie Greene, Danny Yates, Craig Mize, Cody Mize, Damon Johnson, Ryan Grose and Richie Ables. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
