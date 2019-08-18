TUPELO -- Fannie Inez Fleming, 92, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on August 21, 2019 @ @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumner's Chapel Cemetery.

