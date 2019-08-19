Fannie Inez Fleming, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the NMMC. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with family. She was a former restaurant in Marietta and a factory worker. She was member of Zion Baptist Church in Illinois. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by a son, Billy Fleming (Nell); sister, Zera Sparks (Pud); grandchildren, Bill Miller (Dena), Mischell Jones (Scott), Kevin Maxcy (Julie), Trent Coffery (Tracie), Stacie Cooley (Nathan), Michael Fleming, Tim Goodwin, Jimmy Goodwin and Suzanne Godfrey (Weston); (13) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Bruce Elton Fleming; daughters, Shirley Ann Goodwin Sheffield and Carolyn Coffey; infant son, Elton Ray Fleming; four brothers; one sister: parents, Lige and Alma Jane Duggar Fortner. Pallbearers will be Bill Miller, Mack Fleming, Danny Fortner, Rick Fortner, Johnny Robinson and Michael Fleming. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
