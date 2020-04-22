Herman "Noonie" Fleming

Herman "Noonie" Fleming, 68, was born August 1, 1951, to the late L.C. Fleming and Mary Adkins Fleming in Chicago, IL. Herman departed this life on April 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Herman was a graduate of St. Anne High School and attended the University of Tennessee. Herman was employed by Baker and Taylor, then Braidwood Nuclear Plant, and after many years of service, retired from Valspar. After retirement, Herman moved to Blue Mountain, MS and joined Adkins Chapel United Methodist Church, where he remained a loyal and supportive member. He leaves to cherish his memories; two nieces, Sharon Fleming and Grace (Perry) Wright. One nephew, Kelly Maiden, a sister-in-law, Cynthia Fleming, one aunt, Vinettie Adkins, two special cousins and caregivers, Patricia (Joe Paul) Cook and Steve Adkins. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. To view and sign the registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome. com

