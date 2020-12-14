James Alford Fleming, 87, passed from his earthly body on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the oldest son of Buford and Ora Fleming, born May 30, 1933. He was always a hard-working family man. He worked in Memphis, TN as a grain inspector and an oil delivery man for several years. After moving to Baldwyn, MS in 1976, he worked as warehouse supervisor at Air Cap/MTD for over 20 years. He was a member of the Houston Palestine Water Association and a longtime member of Parker's Chapel Baptist Church. He loved yard work and gardening. Survivors include his daughter, Judy Carol Brister (Larry); and sons Terry Fleming and Robbie Fleming (Sheila); seven grandchildren, April Johnson, Matt Fleming, Misty Fleming, Jeanne Beth Creely, Ashley Sandlin, Michael Taylor, and Kala Taylor; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Jo Ann Fitzsimmons. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lurie Fleming; his parents ; four brothers, JW Fleming, Kenneth Fleming, Loyd Fleming, and Bobby Fleming; three sisters, Linda Reeves, Joyce Kee, and Maxine Guin; daughter in law, Dot Fleming. Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn will oversee arrangements. A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Kirkville Cemetery with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Pallbearers will be Matt Fleming, Michael Taylor, Jason Johnson, Matthew Creely, Paden Fleming, Mason Johnson, and Chandler Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaxon Kennedy, Colin Bishop, Turner Creely and Garrett Creely. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.