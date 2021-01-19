Pauline Fleming, 83, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence. Her hobbies included cooking, watching westerns and listening to gospel music. She treasured her times spent with family and being entertained by her twelve great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Parker's Chapel Baptist Church. Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 3:00 with Bro. Kenny Fleming and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Jerry Fleming (Monica), Don Fleming (Nancy) all of Baldwyn and Ricky Fleming (Debbie) of Mantachie; one daughter, Sherry Harkey (Mike) of Baldwyn; (7) grandchildren, Samantha Kelly (Wayne), Kayla Mitchell (Matthew), Jessica Tigner (John), Amanda Foster (Wesley, Kenny Fleming (Kerri), Jeanna Fleming, Anna Brooke Harkey and twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fay Hopkins (Bud) and Sandra Voyles (Coy) of Baldwyn; two sister-in-laws, Jean Stephens and Nora Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Kenneth Fleming; her parents, Claude and Lela Stephens; two sisters, Dorthy Kerr and Florence Robinson; five brothers, Freddie Stephens, Johnny Stephens, Nelson Stephens, Loyd Stephens and Earl Stephens. Pallbearers will be Rodney Voyles, Darrell Hopkins, Chad Hopkins, Jackie Robinson, Eddi Stephens, Tony Stephens, Mark Stephens and David Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Fleming, John Tigner, Matthew Mitchell. Wayne Kelly and Wesley Foster. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers who cared for our sweet mama; Anna Yant (RN), Mandy Williams (CNA) and Diane Williams. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 until service time @ 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.