Samie Carlton Fleming. 47, passed away on December 15, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He worked in furniture mfg. and enjoyed fishing and hunting arrowheads. He loved spending time with his family and he was a Baptist. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Fleming of Booneville; two children, Shelby Lynn Jewel Fleming and Marcus Cruz Fleming; brother, Larry Dean Fleming; mother of his children, Carissa Fleming; several nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dean Fleming; grandparents, Sammy and Edith Hisaw, James Carlton and Jewel Fleming; nephew, Hunter Gage Fleming. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time @ 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
