Tommy Ray Flippo, 67, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 26, 1953 to Floyd Flippo and Dorothy Ray Kimbhal. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Wilson (Mike) of Lebonon, TN, Angela Mills, (Donald) of Smithville, and Amanda Yell (David) of Amory; two step sons, Ricky Beasley (Misty) of Maine and Jason Beasley (Lindsey) of New York; five grandchildren, James David Sisk, Damien Sauvagoat, Seraphina Beasley, Adelaide Beasley, and Evangeline Beasley; one brother, Steve Kimbhal (Chickie) of El Paso, TX and one sister, Patsy Lovell (Preston) of Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Flippo; his parents; stepfather, Henry Kimbhal; and grandson, Taylor Smit There will be no services, Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Lebonheur Children's Hospital.
