Angelika Florez, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her sister's home in Thaxton. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2PM at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 3, 12PM until service time at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.

