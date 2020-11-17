Boyd Wallace Floyd, 58, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Monday, November 16, 2020 following an extended illness. A Private Graveside Service honoring the life of Boyd will be Wednesday, November 18 at Little Hope Cemetery near Falkner with his cousin, Bro. Terry "Fudd" Floyd officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Boyd was born November 17, 1961 in New Albany, the son of the late Virgil Wallace and Billie Margaret Presley Floyd. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was a valued employee of the Master-Bilt Corporation before retiring for health reasons. A member of Deentown Macedonia Baptist Church, Boyd lived an adventurous life and was a man of few words. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed every opportunity he shared with his grandchildren. Fishing and sitting on the front porch were favorite pastimes. His family will fondly remember his favorite quote "Imagine That" as a reminder that if you can imagine it, you can achieve it, if you can dream it, you can become it. Blessed with a loving family, Boyd is survived by his children, Joanna Brooke Floyd (Lee) of Ripley and Clark Floyd (Jessica) of Blue Mountain, one sister, Pat Daniel (James) of Corinth, two brothers, Billy Joe Floyd (Kathy) and Dean Floyd (Sonya), both of Blue Mountain and his three much adored grandchildren (with one on the way), Heidi Smith, Braxton Huddleston and Greyson Floyd. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Eugene Floyd and sister in law, Barbara Floyd. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Floyd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
