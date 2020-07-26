Charlene Lavon Thompson Floyd, 79, passed away peacefully on July 25 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation after a long illness. She was born October 9, 1940, in Benton County to Jim and Gur Neal Brock Thompson. She graduated in 1958 from Hickory Flat Attendance Center. At an early age she came to know Christ at Flat Rock Baptist Church and was baptized in Ms. Mary Lee Todd's lake. She was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church but her love for Flat Rock remained strong until her passing. She was a lady with a big personality and was a bit feisty. Known as "Nana", "Aunt Lene", or "Charlie", she was loved by everyone. Her house was always full of activity. Everyone was welcome and there was always an endless supply of everyone's favorite snacks, especially cookie cakes for the grandchildren. Charlene had a heart for others. Being the oldest of eight children, she learned early in life the meaning of giving to others. Before failing health she and Bernice enjoyed travelling on many trips with friends. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernice Floyd, and her children: Gary Floyd (Kathy), Terry Floyd (Jane), and Lisa Gaines (Joel). She leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Kyle Floyd (Natalie), Hayden Floyd (Sarah), Logan Floyd (Michelle), Ben Floyd (Rachel), Brock Gaines, Betsy Wages (Mason), and Sarah Gaines, and 1 great-grandchild: Atticus Wages. She also leaves behind 3 sisters: Pat Love (Carl), Brenda Smith, and Gail Hamblin (Harlen); 1 brother: Bobby Thompson (Sylvia); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: David Thompson and Robert Thompson; and 1 sister: Tammy Moore. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Kyle, Hayden, Logan, and Ben Floyd, Brock Gaines, and Mason Wages. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Special thanks to New Albany Health and Rehabilitation Staff and Home Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Glenfield Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
