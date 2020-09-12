DOTHAN, AL -- Charles Floyd, 78, passed away Friday, September 04, 2020, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL. Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home.

