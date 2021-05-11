Claudie D Floyd, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 05, 2021, at Cornerstone Healthcare and Rehabilitation center in CORINTH . Services will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Alcorn Cemetery.

