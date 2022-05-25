David Ferrell Floyd, age 68, departed this life on earth for his heavenly home on May 22, 2022 in Tupelo. He grew up in Union County, the son of Ferrell and Lucille Cleveland Floyd. David was a graduate of Myrtle High School and Northeast Community College. He thoroughly enjoyed his career as a computer programmer for various industries and companies throughout Northeast Mississippi. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed sporting events, especially baseball and was an avid collector of baseball cards. He was also an enthusiast of science fiction, Star Trek and Star Wars in particular. David loved to travel before his health began to decline. His family was the heart of his life and he will be missed dearly. Survivors include his wife Lillian Floyd of Tupelo; a son, Chris Floyd (Yiqin Hu) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a host of cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. John Boler officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Glenfield Memorial Gardens in New Albany. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity or Calvary Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
