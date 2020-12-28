Henry Larence "Diddle" Floyd, 83, passed away on December 27, 2020 at the New Albany Health & Rehab. He was a retired farmer and factory worker. He enjoyed playing dominoes, guitar, attending ballgames, going to church and gardening. He loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed carrying candy to all the children at Church. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Merle Floyd and Bro. Tommy Ausburn officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. He is survived by (2) nieces, Judy Guerrero (Humberto) and Fronie Kizer (Jerry); great-nieces, Julie Carter, Amber Cunningham (Mark), Ashley Coxey (Michael) and Jessica Young (Andy); nephew, Jared Carter; (7) great-great-nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Eular Floyd; (5) brothers, Stacy Floyd, Carlton Floyd, Charlie Floyd, Billy Wayne Floyd and Robert Floyd. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Pallbearers will be Humberto Guerrero, Jared Carter, Mark Cunningham, Breland Randle, Andy Young and Michael Coxey. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
