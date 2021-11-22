Jerry Floyd passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and lawn mowers. He liked sitting on his porch and drinking coffee, going to Tunica and especially spending time with his family. He did auto body repair work, and he was a former employee of Bauhaus. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Connie Sparks (Craig Sr.) of Booneville and Rachel Floyd of Guntown; sons, Randy Floyd (Angie) of Tupelo and Chris Floyd (Nikki) of Guntown; sister, Jewel Blaylock of Baldwyn; special relative, Berty Johnson; (8) grandchildren, Craig Sparks, Jr., (Cristi), Corey Sparks Sr, (Maggie), Ashley Floyd, Russ Floyd, Lexi Floyd, Lane Floyd, Sara Grace Leathers and Brooklynn Floyd; (8) great-greatgrandchildren, Jacob Sparks, Justin Sparks, Noah Sparks, McKinley Sparks, Corey Sparks Jr., Isabella Roberts, Kyleigh Sparks and Journey Sparks; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Floyd; parents, Oscar and Myrtle Odum Floyd; daughter, Karen Floyd; (7) brothers and (2) sisters. Pallbearers will be Craig Sparks Sr., Craig Sparks Jr., Corey Sparks, Lynn Blaylock, Russ Floyd and Lester Kimble. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
