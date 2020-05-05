Jim Floyd 65, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 02, 2020. He enjoyed fishing, camping and he was a farmer and mechanic. He was a Pentecostal. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 07, 2020 @ 2:00 P. M. with Bro. David Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Mary Jackson Floyd of Pratts; (4) daughters, Kim Springfield (Billy) of Mooreville, Brandi Floyd (Keith) of Fulton, Mary Hester of Saltillo and Michelle Thomas of Pratts; (4) sons, Jimmy Floyd, JR (Tracy) of Baldwyn, Corey Floyd (Amy) of Golden, William Thomas of Guntown and Stan Thomas (Dory) of Baldwyn; sisters, Winnie Carter (Tim) of Jericho and Christie Duncan; brothers, Richard Floyd (Alice), Joe Floyd (Brenda), Ricky Floyd (Anita), Scotty Floyd (Nancy), Danny Floyd, Doug Floyd (Amanda) and Mitchell Floyd; (16) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Pettigo Floyd; sisters, Angie McDonald and Pennie Martin; brothers, Terry Floyd and Sonny Blaylock. His nephews will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.