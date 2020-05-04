PRATTS -- Jim Floyd, 65, passed away Saturday, May 02, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, May 07, 2020 @ 2:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.