Johnny M. Floyd Guntown- Johnny Floyd, age 65 passed on Friday March 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He enjoyed talking on the CB radio, he loved the outdoors, going fishing, riding the tractor and feeding hay, spending time with his nephews and family, and he loved his little dog Paco. He was of the Assembly of God faith. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery. Survivors include 2 sisters Becky Johnson (Steve) of Guntown, Betty McCollum (Paul and Paula) of Guntown, 2 brothers Robert Floyd (Lynn) of Guntown, Harvey Floyd of Guntown, a special uncle Hester Pettigo, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Emma Jean Pettigo Floyd, brother Earl Floyd, son Brian Keith Floyd and a grandson Alex Plunkett. Pallbearers will be Roger Brooks, Phillip Dawe, Jonathan Johnson, Davey Johnson, Hunter Brooks, Caden Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be BJ Lindsey and Hester Pettigo. Visitation will be Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
