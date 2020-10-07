Lucille Cleveland Floyd, 86, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 17, 1934 in Union County to Cleveland Ivy Cleveland and Birdia Smith Cleveland. She was employed at Futorian for several years, but later worked in the kitchen for the New Albany School District. She enjoyed reading novels, spending time with her family and taking care of her beloved cats. She was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. A graveside visitation will begin at 1:30p.m. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by one son, David Floyd and his wife, Lillian of Tupelo; one grandchild, Chris Floyd of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Grover Cleveland, Ruby Bell Hawkins, George Cleveland, Will Cleveland, Jesse Cleveland and Ethel Jackson. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.