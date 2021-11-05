Margaret Floyd New Albany- Margaret Floyd, 87, passed away November 4, 2021 at Union County Health Center after an extended illness. She was a housewife and a Pentecostal. Services will be Sunday at 4:30 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Meral Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany cemetery. Survivors include 2 sons; Tim Floyd & Penny of Wilson, Ark and Gene Floyd of Saltillo, 2 sisters; Jane George of New Albany and Nancy Timmons of Guntown, 3 grandchildren; Ruthie Floyd Lujan & Jorge, Brittany Sims & Shea and Jerimiah Hicks, 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Felon Tate Miller & Levador Rakestraw Miller, a brother Winnon Miller and her husband Willie Lee Floyd "Jr". Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:30 at Waters Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ww w.watersfuneralservice.com

