Roger Jane Floyd, 72, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home in Guntown after a long illness. She was retired and she was a member of Maple Springs Church of God. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Dunaway and Bro. Tommy Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Roger Brooks (Sonya) of Guntown; daughters, Rhonda Jennings (Tommy) of Magee and Angie Turner of Guntown; (6) grandchildren, Summer Thomas (David), Corye Jennings (Mona), Kristen Brooks (Hunter), Hunter Brooks (Brooke), Kelsey Thrasher (Bryson) and Josh Williams; (6) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mom, Nellie Ellis; father, Eddie Ellis, Husband, Earl Floyd and a sister, Sue Hankins. Pallbearers will be Bobby Floyd, Jonathan Johnson, Brad Johnson, Davie Johnson, Aaron Floyd and Dalton Floyd. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
