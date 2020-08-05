BALDWYN -- Hoyt Ray Floyd, Sr., 74, passed away Wednesday, August 05, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, August 07, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 9:00 a.m. until service time at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at .

