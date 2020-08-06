Hoyt Ray Floyd SR., 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and he was a Pentecostal. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, August 07, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in CampCreek Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Floyd; (5) children, Timothy Floyd, Hoyt Ray Floyd, Jr., Julia Pullman, Kathy Gonzalez and Cynthia Floyd; (15) great-grandchildren; (1) great-greatgrandchild; brother, Jerry Floyd; sister, Jewel Blaylock; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Myrtle Odum Floyd; one grandchild; siblings, Archie Floyd, Bobby Floyd, Raymond Floyd, Sammy Floyd, Ruby Calamies, Loretta Blaylock and James Floyd. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m.
