Virgil Wallace Floyd, a well known resident of Blue Mountain departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 87 years of age and died following an extended illness. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mr. Floyd will be at 2 PM Monday, October 26 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. The officiating minister will be Bro. Randy Buse. Burial will follow at Little Hope Cemetery near Falkner. Mr. Floyd was born December 27, 1932 in New Albany and was the son of the late D.W. and Ethel Windham Floyd. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was a valued employee of The Union County Feed Mill in New Albany before his retirement. A Christian and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, Mr. Floyd will be remembered for his love of the outdoors that included quail hunting in earlier years. A people person who enjoyed the friendship of his large family and many friends, he will be truly missed. There will be a visitation at The Ripley Funeral Home one hour before Services. The family requests that all friends and family adhere to the CDC Covid guidelines and practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. Survivors include one daughter, Pat Daniel (James) of Corinth, 3 sons, Billy Floyd (Kathy) , Dean Floyd (Sonya) and Boyd Floyd all of Blue Mountain, one sister, Marie Thornton of Cotton Plant, 2 brothers, Bernice Floyd of New Albany and Paul B. Floyd of Ingomar, a daughter in law, Barbara Floyd of Cornersville, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Mr. Floyd is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Margaret Presley Floyd, a son, Virgil Floyd and a brother, Lenore Floyd. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Floyd family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
