Virgil Eugene Floyd passed away January 21,2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born on November 21,1954 in Union County to Virgil Wallace Floyd and the late Billie Presley Floyd. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a cotton ginner and managed the gin in Cotton Plant and Ashland. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 24,2020 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church, Myrtle, MS with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his father; his wife Barbara Thomas Floyd; one daughter, Barbara Jean Floyd; two sons, Christopher Mark Floyd (Christy) and Steven Craig Floyd (Amanda); one sister, Pat Daniels (James); three brothers, Billy Joe Floyd (Kathy), Dean Floyd (Sonya) and Boyd Floyd; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23,2020 from 6:00pm till 8:00pm and 10:00am until service time on Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
