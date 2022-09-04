Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wallace Floyd age 65 died Saturday September 3, 2022 at the NMMC after a brief illness. He was a retired factory worker, avid Nascar fan and he loved watching football. He enjoyed participating in stereo competitions and was of the Assembly of God faith. Services will be Tuesday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany cemetery. Survivors include his brother Tim Floyd & Penny of Wilson, Ark. A nephew Jerimiah Hicks, 2 nieces Ruthie Lajan & Jorge and Brittany Sims & Shea 9 Great Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie & Margaret Miller Floyd. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 pm until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.