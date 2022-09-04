Wallace Floyd age 65 died Saturday September 3, 2022 at the NMMC after a brief illness. He was a retired factory worker, avid Nascar fan and he loved watching football. He enjoyed participating in stereo competitions and was of the Assembly of God faith. Services will be Tuesday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany cemetery. Survivors include his brother Tim Floyd & Penny of Wilson, Ark. A nephew Jerimiah Hicks, 2 nieces Ruthie Lajan & Jorge and Brittany Sims & Shea 9 Great Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie & Margaret Miller Floyd. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 pm until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
