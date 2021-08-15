Billie J. Flurry, 85, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home. He was born November 25, 1935 to the late J.W. Flurry and the late Clydell Jackson Flurry. He was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. Billie enjoyed showing his Walking horses, tending to his game fowl and bird dogs, squirrel and quail hunting, and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday August 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. The family request mask and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 63 years; Reba Flurry of Mantachie; daughter; Cindy (Monty) McCormick of Hatley; son; Robin (Jane) Flurry of Fulton; grandchildren; Meredith (Mark) Rhodes of Kossuth, Ethan (Catherine) Flurry of Starkville, Miranda (Brandon Burrus) McCormick of Amory, and Chelsea (Bradley) Thomas of Fulton; great grandchildren; Emmitt, Sterling, Fletcher, River, and Ann Radley; sister, Bobbye Harrelson of Pontotoc; brother, Glen (Sheila) Flurry of Starkville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Ricky Johnson, Jason Johnson, Chris Ramey, Jeff Ramey, Wayne Waddle, James Waddle, Jackie Waddle, Brad Harrelson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.