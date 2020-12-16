JoAnne Fly, 73, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sandhill Cemetery . Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign guestbook @ www.agnewandsons.com .

