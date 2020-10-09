Nancy Evans Fly, 77, died Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Nancy had courageously struggled with cancer for several years. Born to the union of J.C. Evans and Annie Lou Payne Evans on May 29, 1943, Nancy was proud of the pioneering role her family played for generations in the development of Lee County and this area. She was born and lived most of her life on the Evans family property in the Union Community south of Plantersville. Nancy married Donald Fly on July 4, 1961, a marriage of 59 great years, immediately after graduating from Nettleton High School. Nancy attended Itawamba Community College and studied nursing. She worked over 20 years at the North Miss. Medical Center primarily on 5 West. Nancy was foremost a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who doted constantly over her family. She was a longtime member of First United Pentecostal Church in Tupelo where she constantly strengthened her faith and found comfort. Nancy loved flowers, scrapbooking and tanning by her pool and in her garden. A private family service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Monday in the Evans family plot with Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Sis. Charlotte Raper will sing Beulah Land. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their neighbors and friends. There will be no visitation. Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Missy Fly Bristow (Robert) of Tupelo, Mitch Fly of Tupelo, and Michael Fly (Nikki) of Nettleton; her grandchildren, whom Grandmomma loved: Alex Bristow, Anna Evans Bristow, Jeb Bristow, Maverick Fly, and Abigail Fly; her siblings, Shirley Hill of Wren and Elizabeth Graham of Union; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Annie Lou Evans; her brothers, Wayne Evans, Jimmy "Peanut" Evans, and Roger Evans; and son, Donald Coleman Fly Jr.
