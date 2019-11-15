BRANDON -- Kathryn Ann Flynn, 44, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. Services will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.