Rev. Betty Lane Whisenant Flynn, 82, departed this life for her heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Rev. Flynn was a retired ordained United Methodist minister. She had been in declining health for some time and had been a resident of United Methodist Senior Services/Traceway Manor for the last 10 years. She was born February 18, 1937 to Hoyt R. Whisenant and Ruby Tyre Whisenant in Union County, MS. Betty graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1959 (now MUW) and received her Divinity degree from Memphis School of Theology. Rev. Flynn served the Methodist Conference in several churches and in several capacities over her ministerial career. A member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Tupelo, Rev. Flynn enjoyed her many friends in Methodist circles in Mississippi. Betty was a member of P.E.O. since 1975. She was a member of Altrusa and was involved with the Salvation Army and Sanctuary Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Carl Flynn; this coming March 27, 2020 would have been their 60th Wedding Anniversary. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 from the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo where she grew up, married, and received much of her spiritual teachings. Rev. Embra Jackson, Rev. Mary Hutson, and Rev. Terri Armstrong will officiate. A private family burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service and a reception will follow the service in the Gathering Room. Honorary pallbearers will be P.E.O.'s Chapter R, Tupelo High School Class of 1955, Janet Violette, Allyson Grant, Beverly Whisenant, Ann and Charles Jennings, and Betty's cousins: David Whisenant, Dr. Wayne Jones, Sylvia Estess, Pattie Grisham, and Larry Grisham. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. (662 840 5000) She is survived by a son, Bradford Whisenant Flynn and his wife Kimberly of Memphis and their daughter, Eleanor Grace Flynn; and daughter, Lane Leigh Flynn Molloy and her husband Michael Molloy of Auckland, New Zealand and their son Flynn Michael Bradford Molloy; two brothers-in-law, Charles R. Flynn and his wife Nan of Chattanooga, TN, and Phillip G. Flynn and his late wife Alice Faye Flynn of Starkville, MS; her great aunt Sara Vance Whisenant Grisham and her husband Uncle Charles Grisham of Beaufort, SC; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Bradford Flynn, Michael Molloy, Rick Hill, and Hamp Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be P.E.O.'s Chapter R, Tupelo High School Class of 1955, Janet Violette, Allyson Grant, Beverly Whisenant, Ann and Charles Jennings, and Betty's cousins: David Whisenant, Dr. Wayne Jones, Sylvia Estess, Pattie Grisham, and Larry Grisham. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church (412 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804), St. Luke's UMC Food Pantry (1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804), Wesley United Methodist Church (2010 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801), and Sanctuary Hospice House (P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803). Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
